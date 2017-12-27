Phenix City Council certifies District 2 runoff votes

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — There’s an empty seat at the Phenix City Council table, but it won’t be empty much longer.

Vickey Carter Johnson will soon be officially sworn in as the next District 2 representative now that the December 19 runoff results have been certified. Wednesday afternoon council members and Mayor Eddie Lowe sat down to update official results with provisional ballots from those flagged ineligible to vote within the district.

The election has been the subject of controversy for several weeks after police uncovered at least 80 cases of ineligible or illegally registered voters who were found to be listed at business addresses, convicted felons, or deceased. The council counted a handful of provisional ballots submitted by those flagged ineligible; however, only two of the total eight could be counted after further investigation.

Mayor Lowe says it’s been a hard, long road to elect Carter Johnson — potholed with the voter fraud investigation and voices raised in concern — but he says it’s a road that needed to be traveled.

“As a servant it’s never about you, and I’ve said that from the beginning. So we did what we had to do, we can look at ourselves in the mirror collectively and individually, because we followed the law of the land,” Mayor Lowe says. “And let me say this, everyone’s so concerned about being right. What we’re hoping that people can do is to focus on being righteous which will convict us to do what’s right.”

Carter Johnson says her victory is a relief and now, she only has eyes ahead for her swearing in.

“I am somewhat nervous, and I’m hoping that will subside very, very soon,” Carter Johnson laughs. “I am just looking forward to working with the current councilmen and Mayor Lowe, and working on behalf of serving the entire community.”

However, she adds her lawsuit on the voter fraud allegations is not entirely off the table.

“My attorney, we don’t really know where I would go from here, we have a meeting that is set up very soon to see the next process in making sure that those voter fraud allegations are put to rest,” Carter Johnson says.

She says her complaint has now moved up into the circuit court as the investigation continues into how so many ineligible voters went unnoticed for so long.

“This is something we never wanted to call anyone out on, but of course something had to be done about it,” Carter Johnson tells News 3’s Mikhaela Singleton. “That is an illegal process. It’s not good for the community, it’s not good for the citizens, nor the United States, for someone to vote illegally.”

Mayor Lowe also says the city has not yet reached its rest. He says Phenix City police will now begin to look over the voter registration lists for other areas of the city to ensure such fraudulent actions don’t happen again.

“We have to do District 1 and District 3, because there are people out there that does not want this city to be united, and they are looking for inconsistencies in the leadership. We can just ill afford to allow that to happen,” he says.