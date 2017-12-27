PCPD investigating death of man on Ware Road

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Phenix City police are now investigating the death of a 63-year-old man.

Police say they received a suspicious call in the 100 block of Ware Road around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man, later identified as David Wayne Wimmer, with a single gunshot would to the head.

If you have any information regarding this incident you are urged to contact the Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigative Division.

