New jobs coming to Chambers County with distribution center

LANETT, Ala. — New jobs coming for both Lanett and Valley as the Chambers County Development Authority announced they are finalizing a deal that will bring a major industry expansion and new distribution center to Chambers County.

Dozens of high paying jobs will be created along with substantial capital investments. Codenamed Project Sunrise and Project Scramble, the announcement comes after more than a year of work on the combined endeavor.

Project Scramble will be located in the new Valley Industrial Park and will include a 375,000-square foot facility owned by developers Scannell Properties #319, LLC, which will be leased back to the industry. It involves the creation of 40-45 new jobs and a capital investment of $16.5 million. Project Sunrise is located in Lanett and will bring the creation of 15 new jobs with a capital investment of more than $7 million.

Both projects represent continued diversification of Chambers County’s industrial base and the CCDA’s objective of increasing wages for the area.