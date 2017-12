COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — The National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center presents their annual Winter Film Fest December 26th-28th, 30th, January 2-4th, and 6th.

They will have free movie screenings of The Wild Life, Despicable Me 3, Cars 3, and Rock Dog at the National Infantry Museum’s Giant Screen Theater. The movies will play at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

This event is sponsored by Launch Trampoline Park and Brodwyn Military Chiropractic.

