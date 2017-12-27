Man, woman found shot to death inside home in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – A man and woman were found shot to death inside their home in Alabama.

Birmingham Police Sgt. Bryan Shelton told Al.com that 53-year-old Anthony Shuford and 54-year-old Stella Truitt were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds early Tuesday. Police saw damage to the front door and found the couple dead on the floor.

Shelton says investigators are “working through some evidence.” He says it’s too early to know the motive of the shooting.

Shelton says the home was equipped with a video surveillance system.