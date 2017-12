COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are on scene of a shooting on Floyd Road.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Floyd Road and Forrest Road just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a man was shot near the Marathon gas station and was later transported to a local hospital for his injuries. His conditions is unknown.

Police also tell News 3 that two men left the scene of a shooting.

