Man arrested after crashing vehicle while evading police

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — A man has been arrested after crashing his vehicle while evading police in southeastern Alabama.

Dothan Police told local media sources that officers pursued a suspect vehicle after responding to a call of shots fired in the downtown area on Tuesday. Police say 29-year-old Jahmal Devon McGhee lost control of the car 10 minutes later.

During the chase, police say a woman jumped out of the vehicle while McGhee kept driving before the vehicle crashed.

McGhee has been charged with reckless endangerment, attempting to elude and attempted assault in the first degree.