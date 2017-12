ATLANTA — Longtime Atlanta anchor, Amanda Davis, has passed away after suffering a massive spontaneous stroke, according to CBS46 in Atlanta.

CBS46 reports that Amanda Davis was at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, December 26 when she rushed to the hospital and underwent treatment.

CBS46 morning news anchor Amanda Davis has passed after suffering a massive stroke Tuesday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. — CBS46 (@cbs46) December 28, 2017

CBS46 morning news anchor Amanda Davis has suffered a massive spontaneous stroke. She was rushed to the hospital where she is undergoing treatment. We will keep Amanda’s fans updated on her condition. https://t.co/1HgncVS5C5 pic.twitter.com/89dVD4Imv0 — CBS46 (@cbs46) December 27, 2017