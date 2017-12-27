Jones clear winner by thousands of votes

ALABAMA (WRBL) –The result for the Alabama U.S. Senate Election is expected to be certified on Thursday.

Declaring Senator- Elect Doug Jones the “winner” of the hotly contested race.

Former Judge Roy Moore has yet to concede his loss to his democratic rival. Moore said he wanted to until military and provisional ballots for the December 12th election were counted.

That happened last week and did not change the results of the election.

Jones still the clear winner by 20,000 votes. Jones is expected to take office shortly after the new year.