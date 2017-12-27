In the heart of Trump Country, his base’s faith is unshaken

Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump reacts before speaking at a rally at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix. The Trump administration is preparing to restore the flow of surplus military equipment to local law enforcement agencies. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (AP) – Almost a year into the administration of billionaire-turned-politician Donald Trump, his approval ratings are dismal, his legislative victories have been minimal, and the Twitter storms and controversies still seem never-ending. Despite it all, in a place that’s come to be known as the symbolic heart of Trump’s white working-class base, he remains profoundly popular.

Until last year, Elliott County, Kentucky, voted for the Democrat in every presidential election for its 147-year existence. Then Trump came along. Though his promised blue-collar renaissance has not yet materialized, he has delivered in other ways that matter to the people in this community – tearing down the political system that neglected them in favor of big cities that feel a world away. One local says: “He’s already done enough to get my vote again.”

