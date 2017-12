ALABAMA (WRBL) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issues 2.3 million dollars in grants to help low-income residents of the state.

The funds are intended to help people become more self- sufficient. The funds are from the U.S Department of Health and Human services.

Grant money will go toward programs which help with job search assistance, employment skills classes, parenting classes, transitional housing, summer youth programs, financial literacy programs and emergency food and shelter.