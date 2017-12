AUBURN, Ala. — A former Auburn running back is behind bars on a child porn charge.

32-year-old Brad Lester was arrested Thursday, December 21 in Gwinnett County, Georgia according to an arrest report from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Lester will be charged with distribution of child pornography as well as unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance.

Lester remains in the Gwinnett County Jail with no bond.

Lester played at Auburn from 2004 to 2008.