First Alert Forecast

Chilly and cloudy conditions last through Thursday with highs only in the upper 40s in the afternoon. Sunshine returns Friday and Saturday, but temperatures will still be cool (but more seasonable) with mornings in the lower 30s and afternoon highs in the mid 50s. A strong cold front moves through Saturday – bringing colder air behind it for the New Year.

Some showers move in late Sunday night on New Year’s Eve with a few lingering through the morning on New Year’s Day. There is a chance for brief periods of snow in the morning on New Year’s for Atlanta and areas farther north. If Columbus were to see any wintry precipitation at all, it would be a small chance for freezing rain Monday morning. We’ll then be partly sunny and chilly through the rest of New Year’s Day.

Cold air really settles in Tuesday with morning lows in the lower 20s and some spots in the upper teens. Tuesday afternoon will be sunny but chilly with highs only in the lower 40s. The cold air then continues through Thursday with no precipitation is expected.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low: 40

THURSDAY: Cloudy and chilly. High: 48

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and more seasonable. Low: 34 High: 54

SATURDAY: Sunny and seasonable. Low: 33 High: 55

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Partly sunny with a chance of showers late at night. Low: 28 High: 45

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Slight chance freezing rain/rain in the morning then partly sunny. Low: 30 High: 44

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Low: 25 High: 42

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Low: 24 High: 45

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Low: 28 High: 46