First Alert Forecast

Light showers this morning, rain stop and we are left with a mix of clouds and a little sun. Also colder today and below normal all week. Even colder starting the new year. Friday and Saturday will be our best day to enjoy the outdoors.

Today Rain showers in the morning. High near 49. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of rain after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 44. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of rain after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

New Year’s Day A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 39.