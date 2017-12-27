Business On Your Side: Summer Village

This week’s guest of Business on Your Side is Jeff Kirby who is the Executive Director of Summer Village which is primarily in Auburn, Alabama. It consists of three campus which are Magnolia Place, Camellia Place, and Azalea Place. Magnolia Place is specialty care assisted living as is Camellia Place, but both have independent living villas. Azalea Place is assisted living and features very large and comfortable villas as well.

A lot of people have been moving in to become a part of this community. It meets need for those who do not want to be alone in their homes and may need a little bit of support.

For more information, visit their website at: MySummerVillage.com

Their phone number is: 334-501-0904

Ask to speak to someone in sales, marketing, or Jeff Kirby.