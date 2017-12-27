Auburn’s Coach Chuck Person update

AUBURN, Ala (WRBL) — The status conference hearing for former Auburn Men’s basketball Assistant Coach Chuck Person has been pushed back until February.

Other media outlets reports the Defense Lawyer asked for the adjournment on Thursday, December 21st to look for more time to review evidence in the case.

Auburn fired Person on October 18th after he was suspended without pay following his arrest on September 26th.

Last month, Person pleaded not guilty to six charges of bribery, fraud, and corruption.

A prosecutor said the government had 16 hours of telephone conversations by Person to use against him at trial.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Boone said the government captured the conversations by tapping two of Person’s phones.