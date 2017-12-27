Amazon bid for Atlanta would bring 3,100 jobs

ATLANTA (CBS News) — We’ve all heard the rumblings and rumors about Atlanta as a top contender for Amazon’s second headquarters site. It keeps the city’s job train moving full steam ahead in 2018 or does it?

“I don’t think it’s cause and effect with respect to Amazon coming to town,” says Dr. Tom Smith.

Instead, according to Emory Finance Professor, Tom Smith, the things that Atlanta already offers will keep its status as jobs-leader.

“We have a ton of companies that want to be near the South that like the fact that we have a large airport, great transportation, that we have an educated workforce,” says Smith.

But take a look at Midtown Alliance’s list of companies that decided Midtown Atlanta was the right fit. They made the announcements in the fall of 2017 to come in 2018 and beyond. Bringing a combined total of 3,100 jobs.

“Information technology, healthcare technology. With Honeywell, this matches in really well with some of the other companies that are here. You have Siemens,” says Smith.

Smith says outgoing Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed and term-limited Governor Nathan Deal have promoted the state as business-friendly, but he believes religious freedom legislation could bring the gravy train to a halt.

“If we see a tide turning, that might be a little combative to a certain type of worker, that might turn the tide with respect to the kind of companies that might be attracted to Atlanta,” says Smith.

As for surprises in 2018.

“I would be surprised if Amazon didn’t choose Atlanta,” says Smith.