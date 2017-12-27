3rd Avenue house fire under investigation

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus Firefighters were at a home on 3rd Avenue Wednesday afternoon putting out a fire.

Crews on the scene tell News 3 the fire appears to have started in the living room while no one was home.

Thankfully no people or pets were injured, but the family is certainly without a home this holiday season.

“We pulled up, we had a single story dwelling, was heavily involved in fire at the time. Right now the power has been shut off and the gas has been shut off,” says Battalion Chief Bryan Watson.

Battalion Chief Watson says the cause of fire is under investigation.