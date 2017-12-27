12 pounds of marijuana seized in Tallassee, leads to 4 arrests

TALLASSEE, Ala (WRBL) — The Tallassee Police Department are charging four people with Trafficking marijuana after a search warrant resulted in Tallassee Police finding 12 pounds of marijuana in a place off Herd Street on Friday, December 22nd.

Tallassee police said 21-year-old Daniel Freeman, 23-year-old Rodrerious Freeman, 24-year-old Notoriss Sandford, and 25-year-old Reno Avery were all arrested in connection with the marijuana.

This investigation was a joint effort between the Tallassee Police Department along with an Investigator from the U.S Postal Service.

The Tallassee Police Department wants people to know they consider all subjects innocent until proven guilty.