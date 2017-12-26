Tuesday Webcast

Cold start to your Tuesday. Look for just high clouds today and about five degrees warmer than Monday. Slight chance of some light showers tonight and not as cold overnight. Lows will stay in the mid 40s overnight. Chance of rain showers again on Wednesday and possibly some freezing rain at times on Thursday. Enjoy the last week of the year

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. East wind around 5 mph.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 47. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain or freezing rain after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday A chance of rain or freezing rain. Cloudy, with a high near 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night A chance of rain or freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.