COLUMBUS, Ga. — Christmas may be over, but plenty of candy canes likely remain at households across the nation and the drive to finish them all starts now.

That’s because December 26 is the official “National Candy Cane Day.”

The National Confectioners Association says that according to legend, Candy Canes became part of Christmas centuries ago staring in 1670.

As the story goes, the choir-master at a German cathedral used them to keep child singers quiet during the lengthy church service.