Police: Man shot by officer at Milledgeville hospital

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police say a man was shot and critically wounded by a law-enforcement officer at a central Georgia hospital.

WMAZ-TV reports that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating Tuesday’s shooting at Navicent Health Baldwin, the Milledgeville hospital formerly known as Oconee Regional Medical Center.

The Milledgeville Police Department says in a news release that the wounded man had been taken to the hospital and became combative in the emergency room. The department says a hospital police officer shot the man after a fight broke out.

The man was listed in critical but stable condition.