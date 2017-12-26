Mega Millions reaches $277 million as it rolls over for the 20th time

ATLANTA, Ga (WRBL) —  The good times are going to keep on rolling this holiday season for one lucky person. Mega Millions and Powerball are offering Georgia Lottery players two very large jackpots.

$277 million…that’s what is up for grabs this Tuesday, December 26th via Mega Millions. On Wednesday, December 27th the Powerball jackpot will reach $337 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown since Oct. 17 and has rolled 20 times. The Powerball jackpot has grown since Oct. 28 and has rolled 17 times.

Powerball offers two jackpot payment options: the $337 million annuity prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $210 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

