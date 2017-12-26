Man killed, 4 others wounded in shootings in Alabama town

TROY, Ala. (AP) – Police say they’ve apprehended in a suspect in a series of shootings that left one person dead and four others injured in an Alabama town.

Troy police said they were responding to reports of gunshots at a residence on Sunday when they found a wounded 29-year-old man on the kitchen floor. They found two other gunshot victims – a man and a woman – in a bedroom.

One victim – 56-year-old Eddie Blair of Troy – was found in the backyard of a nearby residence. Police said Blair had been shot in the leg, and was pronounced dead in the yard.

WSFA-TV reports that the four wounded people were taken to hospitals.

Police said 54-year-old Charles Louis Foster is jailed on one murder count and four counts of attempted murder.