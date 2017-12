ATLANTA (AP) – A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found inside the trunk of a car in Atlanta.

Other media sources report that 18-year-old Jared Kemp was arrested early Monday in the death of 58-year-old Toni Abad. Kemp and 18-year-old De’asia Page are charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Fulton County Police say the body was found on Dec. 22 near a shopping center and a few apartment complexes.