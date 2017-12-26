Gas tanker crashes into South Carolina home

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – A tanker carrying jet fuel overturned and crashed into a home in Anderson County.

The accident happened Tuesday morning on Murphy Road near Belton.

The tanker was carrying 4,000 gallons of jet fuel when it hit the front porch of a home.

Firefighters say no one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported in the crash.

HAZMAT responded to clean up a small leak.

Cheddar Fire Department says traffic on Murphy Road is being detoured.

Duke Energy shut down power to the surrounding area to replace a utility pole that was hit.

Firefighters say the scene should be cleared by Tuesday evening.