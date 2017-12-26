First Alert Forecast

Rain showers move in after midnight and last through Wednesday morning before clearing in the afternoon. Temperatures won’t be as cold in the upper 30s Wednesday morning with afternoon highs a little cooler in the upper 40s. The forecast gets a little tricky Thursday night. If rain showers last overnight into Friday morning and temperatures drop to 32°F then we will have the possibility of freezing rain early Friday morning; however, it does not look like we will have enough moisture to produce any wintry precipitation. The chance is still there (although low), so we will continue monitoring the possibility.

We get a break from any precipitation through Saturday. New Year’s Eve is a different story. A cold front will come through Saturday – cooling temperatures down to below freezing Sunday and Monday. Showers are possible late in the night on New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day. If there is enough moisture and the system moves through at this time, then there is a stronger possibility of freezing rain or ice Monday morning on New Year’s Day with snow showers to our north and east. We are still six days out of this, so confidence in any frozen precipitation for New Year’s Day is not exceedingly high. For now, we’ll continue to monitor and will have a better idea of when and what kind of wintry precipitation to expect Sunday and Monday by Friday.

Cold polar air moves in Tuesday dropping down temperatures to the teens Tuesday morning with afternoon highs only in the upper 30s! Regardless of if we get any wintry mix for the start of the new year, we will for sure be getting cold temperatures.

OVERNIGHT: Rain showers after midnight. Low: 38

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers then mostly cloudy. High: 48

THURSDAY: Cloudy, chance showers. Low: 36 High: 44

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 33 High: 51

SATURDAY: Sunny and cool. Low: 32 High: 53

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Partly sunny then chance of showers late. Low: 31 High: 43

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Morning chance showers/freezing rain and cold. Low: 28 High: 40

TUESDAY: Sunny and freezing. Low: 19 High: 38