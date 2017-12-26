Crowds not as bad as expected for shoppers returning gifts across the valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. — It’s the day after Christmas and for many people it’s a day to hit the stores.

While many people were out making exchanges and returns or just looking for a good deal. The crowds weren’t as bad as many expected.

Some shoppers say they weren’t interested in returning gifts. They were more excited about the deals.

“I always look for sales and candy to see if there’s anything I want for myself. It’s shopping for myself after the holidays,” says Kathy Houston.

“I came out because I thought it was going to be good for sales and to be able to buy a lot of stuff for cheap prices,” says Jessie Mayne.

One manager I spoke with in the retail industry said it’s a great week to shop because many items are now going on sale as stores make room for new merchandise.