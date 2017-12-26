Christmas is no holiday for first responders

LaGRANGE, Ga- Emergency responders such as firefighters and police officers understand there’s never a day off from work. We depend on their live-saving help even on Christmas.

We had the opportunity to ask some LaGrange Firefighters how they deal with working on holidays and missing family celebrations.

“It’s not about the day, but about the people that you’re surrounded by. Then, you get to hang out with your other family. Usually, people come by and bring lots of sweets, as you can see from our table. And usually, family comes by. So ends up feeling like a holiday anyway,” says Firefighter Ellyn Shults.

We here at News 3 want to thank all of our first responders, military members– all those of you who spent the day serving the community and country– away from your families.