AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say an Augusta teenager has died after being struck by a vehicle earlier in the week.

The Augusta Chronicle reports that 17-year-old Matthew C. Smith died at a hospital on Christmas Eve.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Smith was in the center lane of Peach Orchard Road when he was hit by a southbound vehicle on Thursday.

He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and died Sunday night.