ATLANTA, Ga (WRBL) – Someone is definitely saying jackpot! A $50,000 ticket was sold in Fortson for the Dec. 23 Powerball drawing.

The ticket was sold at 5130 Highway 219 in Fortson.

The lucky numbers were: 1-3-13-15-44 and the Powerball was 25.

The winner has not claimed the prize yet, but has 180 days from the draw date to do so.

As with all other Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Powerball will benefit education in the state of Georgia.