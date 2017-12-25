LaGrange Police searching for suspected thief

WRBL Staff Published:

LaGRANGE, Ga- The LaGrange Police Department needs your help finding a suspected thief.

The surveillance video shows the suspect exit her pickup truck. She steps on the porch of a home on Deal Drive in LaGrange.  Then, she grabs packages on the porch and leaves quickly. She covers her face with her jacket. But as she bends down to pick up the packages, she exposes a tattoo on her lower back.

Anyone who recognizes her should call Officer Scott with the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s