LaGrange Police searching for suspected thief

LaGRANGE, Ga- The LaGrange Police Department needs your help finding a suspected thief.

The surveillance video shows the suspect exit her pickup truck. She steps on the porch of a home on Deal Drive in LaGrange. Then, she grabs packages on the porch and leaves quickly. She covers her face with her jacket. But as she bends down to pick up the packages, she exposes a tattoo on her lower back.

Anyone who recognizes her should call Officer Scott with the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.