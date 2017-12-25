LaGrange Fire Lieutenant retires on Christmas Day after 25 years

LaGRANGE, Ga- This Christmas night marks an end and a beginning for a West Georgia firefighter. Lieutenant Chris Taylor finishes his final shift with the LaGrange Fire Department– retiring after completing a distinguished 25 years of service.

“Of course I spent many years as a relief driver, so I got a chance to drive a lot before I got promoted as a lieutenant,” says Lt. Chris Taylor.

Come seven o’clock Tuesday morning, Lt. Chris Taylor, Company Officer and Public Information Officer, walks out of the LaGrange Fire Department for a final time– at least in an official capacity.

“Today is one of those days you look forward to, but when that day comes, there’s a lot of emotion,” says Lt. Taylor.

Time and again, Lt. Taylor, proved himself the consummate professional. He could have chosen an earlier date than Christmas to retire and still meet 25 years with the department. But December 25 holds special significance for his firefighting career.

“It all started 25 years ago today–today was my first day on the shift,” says Lt. Taylor. “That morning that we came in, there was a fire that occurred. You know, just hours prior to our shift coming in that morning. You know, four adults died in that fire.”

Lt. Taylor says one of his proudest accomplishments so far is pursuing his higher education while helping care for his ailing mother. During that time his grandmother died and he also worked several jobs.

“For a lot of people, school would not have been a focal point for them,” reflects Lt. Taylor.

Lt. Taylor joined the department as a child of 20 years old and he retires at the end of this shift a young man still.

As he signs off his fire dispatch radio for a final time, Lt. Taylor says in retirement he is not closing the door on future career pursuits.

So at the end of his current shift, it’s not goodbye– just see you later.