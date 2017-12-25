Damascus Way volunteers put others first on Christmas Day

COLUMBUS, Ga- Your idea of a typical Christmas morning may involve family gathered around the Christmas tree opening gifts. But one family came together this morning to prep and cook for those beyond their immediate families. And with every heaping spoonful, piled on with love, so grew the bond between these volunteers.

“These are my family, and I love each one of them,” says volunteer Doug McLeod.

This scene happens in the Damascus Way kitchen each Thanksgiving and Christmas. Volunteers prepare meals for some of our neighbors in need, while other volunteers line up to deliver the dinners.

“It’s just a way to share with people who don’t have much. It’s probably more of a blessing for us than it is for them, really,” says Steve Butler.

Alithia Childs volunteered with members of a youth ministry.

“These are our outreach kids from the Overflow Outreach Ministry. They’re here as well. They’re not with their families. They’re here helping us out,” says Childs.

Helena Stacey volunteered in the serving line this year for the first time.

“Just helping [others feels good],” Stacey says. “Feeding people that are less fortunate than myself.”

A group from Eden Church in Columbus also came to offer support.

“This makes Christmas so much better than any present or anything else you could be doing around this holiday. Coming here makes Christmas, Christmas,” says Lindsay Doggett, a volunteer from Eden Church. Doggett says her church, which was founded two years ago, has been volunteering since its inception.

Doug McLeod agrees there’s nowhere else he’d rather be on a holiday than here–serving his community.

“It’s better to give than to receive, and not to be served, but to serve,” says McLeod. “It doesn’t make us better than anybody else, but as my daddy said, it sure doesn’t make us any less.”

Today, the group prepared 265 meals, delivered by 35 volunteers.