Cool through the week

Sunny, dry and cool weather lasts through Tuesday but rain chances return Wednesday. The forecast gets tricky Thursday. Scattered showers are likely in Columbus with a wintry mix of snow and sleet in the North Georgia Mountains and a chance of freezing rain to our north (closer to Atlanta). Right now, any freezing rain or ice remains to our north, but this is something we will be monitoring closely as we get closer to Thursday evening. A few lingering showers remain Friday morning, but after that we clear up through Saturday.

The next tricky forecast comes New Year’s Eve as showers are possible late Sunday night with the possibility of a few flurries to our north. This forecast however, is more fluid than Thursday’s and right now, we only expect rain showers. We then start the New Year on a very cold note. Morning lows by Tuesday will be in the mid 20s with afternoon highs only in the 40s.