COLUMBUS, Ga- This year, Christmas was an extra special holiday for one Columbus woman.

Smithie Sheldon Davis celebrated her 100th birthday on Christmas Day with her friends and family.

Davis was born in 1917, the same year the United States declared war on Germany and entered World War I.

Ms. Davis says her goal in life is simple– to treat everyone right.

