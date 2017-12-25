Bill important to cotton farmers clears Georgia House

Greg Loyd Published:

WORTH COUNTY, Ga- A bill important to Georgia’s cotton farmers cleared an important hurdle before lawmakers took their holiday break.

Most of the cotton crops have already been harvested this year, leaving behind stubble in the field.

The Georgia House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday to amend the 2014 Agriculture Act to designate cottonseed as a covered commodity. This would ensure economic assistance to cotton farmers in depressed markets, the same as producers of other crops already covered by the act.

The Senate now must take up the bill in the new year for it to progress.

 

