Chilly & sunny for Christmas Day

Cooler and drier air settles in more tonight. We’ll be breezy, mostly clear and chilly for Christmas Eve with a cold start Christmas morning in the mid 30s. Christmas Day will be sunny, dry and chilly in the lower 50s. It will be a similar forecast Tuesday with the morning starting off the coldest of the week in the low 30s. More clouds build in Wednesday with a slight chance of a few showers. Thursday has the high chance of scattered showers throughout the day with a few lingering ones lasting through Friday morning.

We get a break from the rain Friday afternoon and Saturday, but it returns Sunday for New Year’s Eve into the morning of New Year’s Day.

Morning lows stay in the 30s with afternoons in the 50s through the entire week.