Cooler & sunny for the holidays!

Showers clear Saturday evening leading to a mostly sunny, dry and cooler day Christmas Eve. Temperatures drop to the upper 40s overnight with highs in the lower 60s in the afternoon. The evening of Christmas Eve will be mostly clear and cooler. Christmas Day will start on a cold note with the morning in the mid 30s. Christmas afternoon will be sunny and cool in the lower 50s.

Cooler temperatures and sunshine lasts through Tuesday with more clouds by Wednesday and showers on Thursday. The next best shot for measurable rain looks like New Year’s Eve.