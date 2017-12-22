St. Francis Hospital earns 5-star CMS rating for overall hospital quality

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — St. Francis Hospital earns a top 5-star rating for their overall hospital quality.

This rating was released by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). St. Francis Hospital’s Overall Hospital Quality 5-star Rating is the highest possible performance rating. St. Francis is in the top 9 percent of all hospitals in the U.S., with respect to patient safety and the overall patient experience.

Dan Jones, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of St. Francis Hospital said St. Francis is incredibly proud of this achievement.

CMS unveiled its new, expanded Star Ratings program last year, as part of a national push to increase healthcare transparency and help patients and their family members make informed decisions about their healthcare. Rankings are determined by a host of data, including mortality, safety and readmission outcomes; patient experience; effectiveness and timeliness of care; and the efficient use of medical imaging.

Charlene Falgout, Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) said

… we will continue to monitor our progress and explore opportunities to even further enhance patient care in an effort to provide the best possible experience for all who enter our facilities.”

According to Kendra Wright, St. Francis Marketing Director, ” St. Francis has launched a number of initiatives over the past year aimed at further enhancing the quality of care provided to patients These include:

Enrolling in the LifePoint National Quality Program, working closely with LifePoint’s partners at Duke to enhance patient safety in meaningful and sustainable ways;

Daily safety briefs with leadership;

Daily safety briefs with leadership; Use of daily briefs, debriefs, huddles, learning boards and executive patient safety rounds with front-line staff to drive communication and a culture of safety;

Addition of patient representation to our Patient Safety Corps;

Addition of patient representation to our Patient Safety Corps; Engagement of providers, front-line staff and leaders in use of high level performance improvement tools to analyze cause, evaluate best practice standards and drive change in practice;

56% reduction in hospital acquired harms since October 2016.

CMS updates the overall hospital quality star ratings each July and December.