Record number of Americans traveling this holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ga. — This holiday season, Americans will be traveling in record numbers. According to AAA, more than 107 million Americans are expected to travel starting Dec. 21 through New Year’s Day.

Art and Anne Sears have been traveling from their home in Portland, Maine to Destin, Florida for 11 years to stay for nearly three months.

They, along with couples from places like Minnesota, Massachusetts and Canada all travel to Destin by driving.

“It’s been great. It looks like the traffic going north was extremely tight,” Art Sears said. “There was just a couple of times when the flying took longer than driving because of delays, looking for parts, weather.”

Deciding to drive has become the norm. AAA predicts around 90 percent of this year’s travelers will hit the road, which could explain this:

“Lots of policemen on the road,” Robin Sears said. “Yeah I’ve seen more on this road than I have in long time,” her brother Rod Ashley said.

Rod and Robin are traveling to their home of Panama City Friday and bringing their mom to Atlanta Saturday. If you’re like them planning to drive Saturday, expect heavy rain and slower traffic.