Orlando shooter’s widow may testify at evidence hearing

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Lawyers for the 31-year-old widow of the man who killed dozens of people at a Florida nightclub say that what she told the FBI after the attack shouldn’t be used as evidence during her upcoming trial.

Testimony began Thursday during a two-day hearing in Orlando to determine which evidence can be presented to jurors at the trial scheduled to begin March 1.

Noor Salmon face charges of aiding a terrorist organization and obstruction of justice. Her husband Omar Mateen killed 49 people at Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016.

The Orlando Sentinel reports FBI Special Agent Ricardo Enriquez testified that he interviewed Salmon after the attack and that her statements indicate she knew what her husband was going to do.

Salmon’s attorney Charles Swift said Salmon might testify when the hearing continues Friday.