Mid-Georgia Cogen donates thousands to the Museum of Aviation Foundation

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Mid-Georgia Cogen donated a grand $8,000 to the Museum of Aviation Foundation Annual Fund Drive.

Sara Koohang, Public Relations and Marketing Specialist, said donations from invested partners, like Mid- Georgia Cogen, are very necessary for continued growth, because special event and program income only represents 35% of the income necessary to sustain museum operations and fund important education efforts.

The Museum of Aviation sponsors an Annual Fund Drive in efforts to sustain their mission.

Anyone who wants to make a tax- deductible donation to the Museum of Aviation Foundation Annual Fund today, can visit our website or give them a call at (478) 926-6870.

Mid-Georgia Cogen L.P. owns and operates power producing projects. It owns a 308 MW dual-fuel, combined-cycle cogeneration project. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Kathleen, Georgia. As of August 16, 2012, Mid-Georgia Cogen L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Southeast PowerGen, LLC.