Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots total nearly $547 million

ATLANTA, Ga (WRBL) — It’s definitely going to be the most wonderful time of the year for some lucky person. Mega Millions and Powerball are offering Georgia Lottery players two very merry jackpots.

$247 million…that’s what is up for grabs this Friday, December 22nd via Mega Millions. On Saturday, December 23rd the Powerball jackpot will reach $300 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown since Oct. 17 and has rolled 19 times. The Powerball jackpot has grown since Oct. 28 and has rolled 16 times.

Powerball offers two jackpot payment options: the $300 million annuity prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 30 annual graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $191 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.