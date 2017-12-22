Many scramble to complete their Christmas shopping

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Holiday shopping for a lot of you may be complete, but for many others, time is running out to wrap up your Christmas spending. That’s according to a recent New York Post article. Hundreds scrambled to some last minute Christmas shopping in the Columbus Park Crossing area. We caught up with a few shoppers who explain why they decided to wait so late.

“I shopped today actually,” says Shelby Kelly.

Shelby Kelly wasn’t the only one doing some last minute Christmas shopping at Columbus Park Crossing Friday. A recent New York Post article says this holiday shopping season is the strongest in seven years. Columbus shoppers weigh in on what led to their last minute holiday spending.

“Probably because I procrastinate honestly…and just trying to take care of my bills on top of Christmas shopping too,” says Kiara Hunter.

“You forget it just creeps up on you…like you don’t realize..Christmas is in a couple days,” says Kelly.

Mastercard shopping analysts say home improvement spending is up 11.6 percent representing the biggest hike in all categories through early December. Some holiday purchases in Columbus include.

“TV’s, Playstations, XBOX’s..I had a whole list…for everybody,” says Ashley Stephens.

Retail analysts say, twice as many consumers are buying gifts in the $50 range this year. That’s compared to spending about $25 for gifts last year. Columbus shoppers say they’re going to try their best to no wait until the last minute next year, but they say old habits do die hard.

“Not wait until so long but they’re gonna do it because they do it every year,” says Hunter.

Shoppers say they’ve been seeing a lot of reckless driving this holiday season and they’re encouraging residents to take some very important things into consideration.

“I’ve seen a lot of ambulances driving by. I just think everybody should be safe, drive the speed limit, watch out and watch for people walking too,” says Kelly.

The store hours may differ at Columbus Park Crossing as we head into Christmas Eve. You may want to contact the stores directly before heading out to wrap up your shopping.