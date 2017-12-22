Man arrested after allegedly stealing $400 worth of alcohol; second arrest anticpated

AUBURN, Ala. — An Alabama teen is behind bars after allegedly breaking into an Auburn apartment.

19-year-old Mackenzie Anderson Pampu from Helena, Alabama was arrested on charges of burglary second degree and theft of property fourth degree.

Police say Pampu was arrested after an investigation into a burglary that occurred back on November 25, 2017 at an apartment in the 100 block of East Magnolia Avenue.

The victim says he returned home and found two individuals inside his apartment trespassing. The victim ordered the intruders to leave and shortly afterwards discovered they had forced entry into the residence and stole $400 worth of alcohol.

Detectives with Auburn police found a wallet belonging to Pampu outside the apartment complex.

Pampu was arrested Friday, December 22. The investigation is currently ongoing and they expect a second arrest in the case.

Pampu was transported to the Lee County jail where he was being held on $6,000 bond.