LAGRANGE, Ga. — A LaGrange 4th grader was honored as being Mayor for the Day for Thursday, December 21.

Mayor Martin started his day at City Hall where he learned the responsibilities of the Mayor, City Manager, and city staff. He then spent some time at the LaGrange Police Department where he met a K-9 unit, sat in the chief’s desk, and flew the LaGrange Police Department’s drone.

He was then off to the LaGrange Fire Department on Mooty Bridge Road. While there firefighters showed Mayor Martin their extensive first aid kit, explained their responsibilities as first responders, then put Mayor Martin in the driver’s seat of a fire truck.

Mayor Martin received a VIP tour of the construction site of the Great Wolf Lodge where he was able to get a first look at the sites of the massive water park, restaurants, and suites. Great Wolf is expected to open May 31, 2018.

After his tour of Great Wolf, Mayor Martin was honored at the newly constructed second segment of The Thread near Eastside Park. He along with three other young residents were the first to ride their bikes on this part of the trail.

Mayor Martin wrapped up his day at the LaGrange City Council where he sat beside Mayor Jim Thornton with the City Council. He called the meeting to order and received a certificate of appreciation from the mayor and council.

When asked his favorite part of the day Mayor Martin replied “I thought it would be touring Great Wolf Lodge but being able to be the first to ride on second part of The Thread is pretty cool.”

Mayor Martin’s parents bid on the Mayor of the Day item at a recent Humane Society fundraiser.

LaGrange boy becomes Mayor of LaGrange for a day View as list View as gallery Open Gallery