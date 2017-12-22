First Alert Friday Forecast

Once again temperatures above average today, with a very slight chance of light brief shower. Highs in upper 60s. Mix of clouds and sunshine today on the first full day of Winter. Rain is likely for Saturday afternoon. Colder on Christmas Day.

Today A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 8pm. Patchy dense fog between 8pm and 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night Rain likely before 7pm, then a chance of showers, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Christmas Day Sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.