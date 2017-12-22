Cindy Drive fire caused by portable heating devices

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Chief Marshall Ricky Shores, of Columbus Fire EMS, is issuing a warning about space heaters after his division responded to 2447 Cindy Dr. Columbus, Ga where a living room caught fire while no one was home.

The fire was contained specifically to the living room, and there was heavy smoke damage throughout the home.

Chief Marshall Shores told News 3 the cause of the fire is attributed to misuse of a portable heating device.

He says you should always keep space heaters at least 3 feet away from combustible materials.

There were no injuries.