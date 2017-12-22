Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley awarded $7,000 grant

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley (BGCCV) can add $7,000 to their list of accomplishments. Thanks to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia Foundation and Amerigroup Foundation they can now provide additional health and well being programs to Columbus area kids.

Keona Swindler, Marketing Assistant of the Boys and Girls of the Chattahoochee Valley, said they plan to use the funds to support Triple Play Healthy Lifestyles program. The program teaches Columbus area youth valuable lessons about the importance of eating healthy, exercise, and social recreation. She said, Triple Play is a game plan for the mind, body and soul.

According to the CDC, 17% of Georgia adolescents are completely obese. Swindler said the grants and programs are more important now than ever to combat this concern.

BGCCV received one of over 100 distributed across the country by the Anthem Foundation to support Triple Play programming, which focuses on being healthy through the mind, body and soul.

Rodney Close President & CEO of BGCCV said, “With this grant, we hope to continue to provide new and much needed healthy lifestyles programming to kids who need it most, and create a positive foundation for them to grow and thrive.”

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia Foundation and Amerigroup Foundation are able to provide this through their Healthy Generations grant program. The Healthy Generations Grant Program works to identify the issues most in need of attention and then directs its financial support and volunteer efforts toward improving health in those areas. Promoting youth health and active lifestyles is an ongoing focus of the foundation.

This Triple Play grant is part of a five-year, $10 million commitment from the Anthem Foundation to Boys & Girls Clubs of America to promote healthy lifestyles.